IPL 2020: Suresh Raina Wants MS Dhoni To Bat At No. 3 For Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, whose sudden departure from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), made headlines for various reasons, says MS Dhoni was the best man to replace him at the Number 3 position in the team's batting line-up. (More Cricket News)

IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 and the tournament organisers are expected to release the schedule on Friday. As per the original schedule, CSK were billed to play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season.

Raina, who returned to Delhi on Saturday, told Outlook on Wednesday that the COVID-19 attack on 13 members of the CSK team left him scared and he had "no choice but to return for the sake of his family."

The left-handed Raina, who has retired from international cricket, said CSK skipper Dhoni was the best man to bat at No. 3.

"He has the experience to bat at that position. How can one forget Dhoni's 148 against Pakistan in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam in April 2005," said Raina.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir has also suggested that Dhoni should bat at No. 3 for CSK.

Gambhir had reasoned that since Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the World Cup in July 2019, he could use the batting slot upfront to settle down and then go for quick runs.

Raina feels Dhoni still has the ability to "win a match single-handedly and can change the course of a match anytime."

"It's a very crucial position and the No. 3 position will give Dhoni more flexibility," said Raina.

Raina's departure from Dubai has evoked mixed reactions from the CSK management.

Team owner N. Srinivasan had likened Raina to a "prima donna" and said Dhoni was "unfazed" with the all-rounder's reluctance to be with the team. Later, Srinivasan did a U-turn saying Raina was like his "son."

Raina also called the former BCCI president, removed by the Supreme Court from cricket administration in the wake of CSK's corruption in the 2013 IPL betting and match-fixing case, like his "father."

The "father-son-brother" equations aside, CSK could find a new star in Ruturak Gaikwad. The 23-year-old Maharashtra batsman has been rated very highly on the strength of his domestic scores and Raina thinks highly of him too.

"I liked his attitude and (he) was batting very well in the nets. Ruturaj is a brilliant player and someone for the future for sure," Raina said.

Raina hinted he could return to IPL 2020 when things were "safe" in the UAE.

"I am training every day and keeping myself fit and ready. Let the schedule come out first and if things are fine, I may go back," he said.

But it is not sure if the CSK team management will want Raina back.

"Brother" Dhoni would surely have made his plans by now and even "father" Srinivasan has left Raina's return completely on the team management saying "he never has interfered in team selection."

