IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Delhi Capitals From Kings XI Punjab In Trade-Off

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had captained the IPL side Kings XI Punjab for two seasons without much success, was supposed to join Delhi Capitals earlier but once Anil Kumble came on board, it was learnt that KXIP weren't ready to release their senior bowler.

PTI 06 November 2019
Under Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.
2019-11-06T08:32:31+0530

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals in a trade off with Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in 2020.

(Cricket News)

Ashwin, who had captained the KXIP for two seasons without much success, was supposed to join Delhi Capitals earlier but once Anil Kumble came on board, it was learnt that KXIP weren't ready to release their senior bowler.

"Yes, Ashwin is joining Delhi Capitals. The deal had earlier fell through as KXIP didn't get the two DC players that they wanted in a trade-off with Ashwin. Now they are getting those two players and it's 99 percent done," a senior BCCI official, privy to IPL trade-offs, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However it couldn't be confirmed as to which two players Delhi will be trading.

