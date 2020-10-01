October 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya Go Berserk; Harsha Bhogle Warns Of Dangers Modern Batsmen Can Do

IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya Go Berserk; Harsha Bhogle Warns Of Dangers Modern Batsmen Can Do

Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle encapsulated the danger modern batsmen like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, etc can do in one simple tweet

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya Go Berserk; Harsha Bhogle Warns Of Dangers Modern Batsmen Can Do
Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya
Courtesy: BCCI
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya Go Berserk; Harsha Bhogle Warns Of Dangers Modern Batsmen Can Do
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T21:55:54+05:30

In a brutal display of power-hitting, Mumbai Indians all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya added 67 runs in just 23 balls for the fifth wicket to help the defending champions post a very good total of 191/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

Put into bat by KXIP skipper KL Rahul, MI were in a spot of bother after losing two wickets inside the fourth over on a slowish Abu Dhabi top. But they changed the course of the innings with some outlandish hitting, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 70 off 45 after a slow start.

Then, the dangerous Pollard-Hardik duo finished with a flourish as MI added 106 runs in the last six overs, and 89 coming in the last five.

In awe with what modern batsmen can do, celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: "Last 6 overs produced 104 for Mumbai Indians. There is no limit to the imagination, to what the modern player can do."

The 13th edition of IPL, being held in the United Arab Emirates, has already seen some sensational knocks, including Rahul's unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore for the highest score by an Indian.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open: Novak Djokovic Matches Roger Federer's Win Haul In Roland Garros Sprint

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Harsha Bhogle Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos