September 19, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020: Indian Premier League Raises The Curtain Ahead Of MI Vs CSK Match - WATCH Stunning Video

The 13th edition IPL T20 was moved out of India due to increasing cases of COVID-19 positive cases. In the opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2020
Every day is game day! IPL 2020 starts on September 19
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Hours before the season-opening Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Indian Premier League on Saturday shared a stunning video that can be best described as the curtain-raiser to the 2020 edition. (More Cricket News)

And the theme, "every day is game day", captures the lives and time of coronavirus. Have a look:

The 13th edition of the world's premier T20 cricket league was moved out of India due to increasing cases of COVID-19 positive cases.

The teams, and their players, coming from all the world were quarantined and tested mandatorily. But CSK camp was hit by the virus with several in the traveling party, including two players, testing positive.

Now, except for a few pull-outs which happen in every big tournament, the IPL 2020 "is finally here".

