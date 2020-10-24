IPL 2020, Cricket Live Streaming, Where To Watch Live Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians

Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals have run hot and cold in this IPL 2020. After beating Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on October 19, RR crashed to an eight-wicket loss versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game on October 22. This inconsistency has hurt the team's campaign and the Royals, eight points from 11 matches, can ill afford another poor show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

MI are on a high after a 10-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday and a win vs RR will guarantee them a spot in the IPL playoffs. Mumbai have 14 points from 10 matches and have the healthiest run-rate in IPL 2020. Watch live streaming of RR vs MI.



The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in UAE can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live coverage of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.



IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch RR vs MI live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.



Mumbai Indians were without an injured Rohit Sharma in their last game against CSK. Kieron Pollard led a team that has looked complete in all aspects. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah polished off the CSK top order and a reckless MS Dhoni gifted his wicket to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Then opener Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock made shortwork of a 115-run target and MI won with more than seven overs to spare. It remains to be seen how MI batsmen handle the lethal pace of Jofra Archer. In the first leg clash between RR and MI, Archer took 1 for 34 in his four overs as Mumbai won by a whopping 57 runs. Sunday's clash will be a match between RR's top order batsmen and MI's well-rounded bowling attack.

