Rishabh Pant, one of the hottest talents in world cricket today, effected two outstanding stumpings during Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

The first one, to send back KL Rahul, was a brilliant work of wicketkeeping -- lightning quick -- comparable to the ones effected by legendary MS Dhoni.

It was followed by another stumping, relatively easier, but nonetheless, a very good one, off the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Axar Patel.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped Pant for the second wicketkeeper’s slot in India's 15-member squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Gavaskar said the move is surprising but backed Karthik as a better wicketkeeper. Indian selectors said that Pant missed out due to his raw wicketkeeping skills.

Reacting to it, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said he is surprised at Pant's exclusion given his good batting form and improvement in wicketkeeping skills.

"A bit surprised, looking at his (Pant’s) form. He was batting exceptionally well, not only in the IPL but before that also. He was showing great improvement in his wicket-keeping as well. He brings that left-handed option in the top-six which is very handy against the bowlers," Gavaskar told India Today.