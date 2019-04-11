﻿
Suresh Raina, uncharacteristically, indulged himself in some ball-watching and witnessed himself getting run out at the bowler's end as Jofra Archer hits the stumps during RR vs CSK match of IPL 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
Suresh Raina, one of the most experienced players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), became a victim of ball-watching even as Jofra Archer hits the bullseye during Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at Jaipur.

Chasing a 152-run target, CSK lost opener Shane Watson in the first over itself. Raina, coming at first down, played the fifth ball of the second over, bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, to Archer at short fine. And Raina and his partner Faf du Plessis went for a single.

But Raina, uncharacteristically, indulged himself in some ball-watching and witnessed himself getting run out at the bowler's end as Archer hits the stumps.

Watch the dismissal here:

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat. The hosts recovered from a top-order collapse to post a fighting total of 151/7.

