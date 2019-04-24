Parthiv Patel is still the little big man of Indian cricket, fearless and respected by everyone, just like Charging Bear in Sioux anals. On Wednesday, Patel played a whirlwind knock to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a good start after losing skipper Virat Kohli early against Kings XI Punjab at Bengaluru.

The 34-year-old babyface cricketer with tons of experience, hit missed out on a deserved fifty, getting out on 43 off 24 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes. Three fours and a six of those came in on Mohammed Shami over.

In the 6th over, Patel hit the first ball for a for, lifting over mid-off, then sliced the next one behind point. A dot ball, then a four through cover. He finished off with a six over mid-wicket to take 18 runs.

Watch it here:

AB de Villiers (82 off 44) and Marcus Stoinis (46 off 34) added 121 in 66 balls for the fifth wicket to help RCB post a very good total of 202/4.