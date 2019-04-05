Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Friday overtook Suresh Raina to become the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli entered the match needing 61 runs to overtake the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend, and managed to score his first fifty of the season. He fell to Kuldeep Yadav for a 49-ball 84 just.

He now has 5110 runs in 160 innings at an average of 38.24. Raina as 5086 from 176 innings at an average of 34.13. Kohli has four hundreds and 35 fifties while Raina has one hundred 35 fifties.

In the process, the 30-year-old also became the second Indian to complete 8000 runs in T20 after Suresh Raina. Overall, Kohli is the seventh batsman to do so.

In 2016, Kohli became the first player to score 4000 IPL runs. But Raina has been keeping a tab on the Indian captain.

RCB have lost four matches on the trot to jeopardise their 2019 campaign.