On a Super Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered the joint-worst ever start to an Indian Premier League (IPL) season with their sixth successive defeat in 2019. The four-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru was seventh on the trot continuing from last season. In 2013, the Delhi-based franchise, then carried themselves as the Daredevils, became the first ever team to start a season with six defeats.

Here's the story of the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Delhi Capitals match which marked a new low in the Indian Premier League:

RCB came out wearing green jerseys to spread a message on environmental conservation as part of their “Go Green” initiative. Two captains – Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer – posed with tree saplings. PTI

Put into bat, RCB lost opener Parthiv Patel in the second over itself, becoming Chris Morris' one of two victims. AP

Batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers tried to rebuild the innings. AP

AB de Villiers didn't last long, falling to South African compatriot Kagiso Rabada. AP

Spinner Axar Patel claimed the wicket of Marcus Stoinis to break a burgeoning third-wicket stand for RCB, involving Kohli. AP

But captain Virat Kohli waged a lone battle. AP

Moeen Ali joined skipper Virat Kohli in the battle. AP

Kagiso Rabada broke Virat Kohli's resistance to trigger a collapse. AP

Kagiso Rabada took an impressive 4/21. AP

Early celebration for RCB during DC innings as Tim Southee removed Shikhar Dhawan in the first over. AP

Young Prithvi Shaw showed his class with a fluent knock. AP

RCB fielders continued to drop catches. Here Parthiv Patel floored Iyer. AP

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer hit his first half-century of the season. AP

Desperation for RCB as DC inch closer to a comfortable win. AP

Virat Kohli congratulated Axar Patel, who finished off the chase with a four. PTI