Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets on Friday at Visakhapatnam in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 to enter their final.

It was a relatively easy win for the experienced side, but there were moments when CSK players made a joke of themselves. And one particular incident during the DC innings involving Deepak Chahar infuriates an otherwise cool captain MS Dhoni with his sloppy effort.

The dropped catch and the subsequent even stopped Imran Tahir from taking off.

Watch it here:

The win marked MS Dhoni & Co's 110 IPL match and in their record-extending eight final, they will take on Mumbai Indians for an unprecedented fourth title.

CSK dished out a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict DC to 147 for nine and then chased down the target with ease, reaching 151 or four in 19 overs.

Dwayne Bravo (2/19), Ravindra Jadeja (2/23), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Harbhajan Singh (2/31) shared eight wickets between them to keep DC in check after opting to bowl.

CSK and MI have met each other thrice in summit clashes of the tournament earlier with MI finishing on the winning side twice while the Chennai outfit came out triumphant once.

While CSK won the final battle in 2010, MI finished on the victorious side in 2013 and 2015.