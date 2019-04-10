﻿
Wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are giving MS Dhoni company as the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman clocks up miles with CSK team-mates as IPL 2019 enters crucial mid-season.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
MS Dhoni married Sakshi Rawat on July 4, 2010.
Hours after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen sleeping on the ground in the Chennai airport next to his wife Sakshi early Wednesday morning.

Dhoni also shared a picture of the quirky moment on his official Instagram account, with a caption: "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight."

 
 
 
After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight

The team needed to board early morning flight for Thursday's match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh Khan talks to Shakshi Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match in Chennai. AP Photo

Wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are giving Dhoni company as the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman clocks up miles with team-mates as IPL 2019 enters crucial mid-season.

The defending champions defeated KKR by seven wickets to reclaim the top position in the IPL table. They have won five of the sixes played so far, with their lone defeat coming against Mumbai Indians.

or just type initial letters