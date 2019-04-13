Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday sacrificed a wide to save himself from getting stumped by kicking the ball with his foot against Rajasthan Royals (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

But cricket is not football, even though footy skills come in handy in all sorts of situations. A fielder can stop a ball from going to boundary using his foot, and also block/kick out the ball if it threatens to hit the stumps after playing. But blocking a delivery isn't advisable. There's something call Leg Before Cricket (LBW) if the block happens in front of the stumps.

Fortunately for Rohit, the ball wasn't in line to hit the stumps and was saved from the ignominy of being trapped in front. It happened off the fifth ball of the 10th over, bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham.

Rohit, who was already down the track was outsmarted by the spinner, sending the ball down the leg-side. But Rohit spotted it and kicked out the ball thus denying Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson stump him.

Rohit scored 47 off 32 balls with the help of six fours and one six as Mumbai set a 188-run target for Rajasthan.

The visitors chased it down with three balls to spare. The four-wicket win was set-up by Jos Buttler's 89 off 43, which included eight fours and seven sixes.