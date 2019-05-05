﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, MI Vs KKR: Seen A Better Effort? Dinesh Karthik Covers Half The Ground To Take A Magnificent Catch – WATCH

IPL 2019, MI Vs KKR: Seen A Better Effort? Dinesh Karthik Covers Half The Ground To Take A Magnificent Catch – WATCH

After setting a 134-run target in the final league match of IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders lost by nine wickets to crash out. Mumbai Indians claimed the top spot and helped SunRisers Hyderabad to the playoffs

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2019
IPL 2019, MI Vs KKR: Seen A Better Effort? Dinesh Karthik Covers Half The Ground To Take A Magnificent Catch – WATCH
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2019, MI Vs KKR: Seen A Better Effort? Dinesh Karthik Covers Half The Ground To Take A Magnificent Catch – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-05T23:32:59+0530

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik loves to lead by example. On Sunday, during the final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Mumbai Indians' (MI), the wicketkeeper covered half the ground, behind the wicket to pull off a magnificent catch.

In the seventh over of the Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock got top-edge off the first ball and the ball traveling towards fine leg. But Karthik chased down it and took a diving catch.

Watch it here:

After setting a 134-run target, KKR lost the match by nine wickets to crash out. Mumbai claimed the top spot and helped SunRisers Hyderabad to the playoffs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dinesh Karthik Mumbai Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, MI Vs KKR: Magical Lasith Malinga Delivery Leaves Andre Russell Clueless, Dismisses For First Ball Duck – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters