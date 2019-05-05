Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik loves to lead by example. On Sunday, during the final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Mumbai Indians' (MI), the wicketkeeper covered half the ground, behind the wicket to pull off a magnificent catch.

In the seventh over of the Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock got top-edge off the first ball and the ball traveling towards fine leg. But Karthik chased down it and took a diving catch.

Watch it here:

After setting a 134-run target, KKR lost the match by nine wickets to crash out. Mumbai claimed the top spot and helped SunRisers Hyderabad to the playoffs.