Celebrated cricket presenter Mayanti Langer on Tuesday almost stole the thunder from her husband Roger Binny after the 32nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Mohali.

Binny, a forgotten India all-rounder, had a rare moment in the limelight as he played 33-run cameo off just 11 balls in a losing cause. Chasing a target of 183 runs set by KXIP, Binny provided hope to RR with his knock but eventually lost the match by 12 runs.

Playing his first match of the season, the 34-year-old hit two fours and three sixes.

Watch Binny's knock here:

M32: KXIP vs RR – Stuart Binny Six https://t.co/Xp0Vn32IiL via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 17, 2019

M32: KXIP vs RR – Stuart Binny Six https://t.co/fSO9fzehP9 via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 17, 2019

M32: KXIP vs RR – Stuart Binny Six https://t.co/RhNrDecJO5 via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 17, 2019

Once the match got over, trolls targeted Mayanti asking her about her husband's performance. But Mayanti came up with some befitting replies to shut down the trolls.

Really Navneet? Considering you don’t have my number you don’t know what the picture actually is ðÂÂÂÂ¤­ but thanks a ton for digging out this one, it’s a super pic ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ https://t.co/kgmgm6qBhT — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 16, 2019

Sorry that you seemed to have missed #KXIPvRR on @StarSportsIndia you can join us on #MarutiSuzukiCricketLive on SS 1/2/Hindi/HD and of course @hotstartweets Cheers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ https://t.co/Jv59z4xOXZ — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) April 16, 2019

Stuart Binny, son of former India cricketer Roger, married Mayanti Langer in 2012. Binny played six Tests and 14 ODIs for India.