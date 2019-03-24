﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, KKR Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Finishes Off With Huge Six – WATCH

IPL 2019, KKR Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Finishes Off With Huge Six – WATCH

Next, KKR will host Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday while SRH take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2019
IPL 2019, KKR Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Finishes Off With Huge Six – WATCH
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
IPL 2019, KKR Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Finishes Off With Huge Six – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T00:55:38+0530
Also Read

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chased down a challenging 182-run target against visiting SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Sunday to start their 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a winning note.

And anchoring the chase was Andre Russell, who smashed an explosive 49 to spoil David Warner's scintillating IPL comeback, and Shubman Gill, who hit the winning runs. A six.

Watch it here:

Needing 53 runs from last three overs, the powerful Jamaican changed the course of the match with his big-hitting against Siddharth Kaul, creaming off 19 runs from that over.

He retained the strike by taking a smart single and continued his assault on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who too bled 19 runs in the penultimate over as KKR sealed the 182-run chase with two balls to spare.

Russell hammered four sixes and an equal number of boundaries in run sequence that read 6-6-1-4-1-4-6-4-0-6-1. Youngster Gill (18 not out) completed the formalities with two sixes off Shakib-Al-Hasan.

KKR will host Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday while SRH take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shubman Gill Kolkata Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Yogi Adityanath Terms Opposition Candidate As 'Azhar Masood's Son-In-Law'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters