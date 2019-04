In the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both the teams have six points each with three wins from five games, and are in the mix of things as early pace-setters look to consolidate their respective positions.

But, having suffered defeats in their previous games, both the teams would be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: April 8 (Monday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Head-to-head: In the previous 12 IPL meetings, SRH have won nine times as against KXIP's three. In Mohali too, SRH have the edge, 4-1.

Likely XIs:

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Squads:

