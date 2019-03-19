The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the full schedule of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season, which starts on March 23.

The eight-team T20 tournament will have a total of 56 matches in the league phase that will be played during a six-week window. There will be four playoffs – two Qualifiers, the Eliminator and the Final. The final will be played on May 5.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 23 at Chennai. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other teams.

Here are the complete list of home matches (All times in IST):

Chennai Super Kings

1. March 23: vs RCB (8 pm)

2. March 31: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

3. April 6: vs Kings XI Punjab (4 pm)

4. April 9: vs KKR (8 pm)

5. April 23: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

6. April 26: vs Mumbai Indians (8 pm)

7. May 1: vs Delhi Capitals (8pm)

Delhi Capitals

1. March 26: vs CSK (8 pm)

2. March 30: vs KKR (8 pm)

3. April 4: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

4. April 18: vs MI (8 pm)

5. April 20: vs KXIP (8 pm)

6. April 28: vs RCB (4 pm)

7. May 4: vs Rajasthan Royals (4 pm)

Kings XI Punjab

1. March 30: vs MI (4 pm)

2. April 1: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

3. April 8: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

4. April 13: vs RCB (8 pm)

5. April 16: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

6. May 3: vs KKR (8 pm)

7. May 5: vs CSK (4 pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders

1. March 24: vs Sunrisers (4 pm)

2. March 27: vs KXIP (8 pm)

3. April 12: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

4. April 14: vs CSK (4 pm)

5. April 19: vs RCB (8 pm)

6. April 25: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

7. April 28: vs MI (8 pm)

Mumbai Indians

1. March 24: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

2. April 3: vs CSK (8 pm)

3. April 10: vs KXIP (8 pm)

4. April 13: vs Rajasthan Royals (4 pm)

5. April 15: vs RCB (8 pm)

6. May 2: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

7. May 5: vs KKR (8 pm)

Rajasthan Royals

1. March 25: vs KXIP (8 pm)

2. April 2: vs RCB (8 pm)

3. April 7: vs KKR (8 pm)

4. April 11: vs CSK (8 pm)

5. April 20: vs MI (4 pm)

6. April 22: vs DC (8 pm)

7. April 27: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. March 28: vs MI (8 pm)

2. April 5: vs KKR (8 pm)

3. April 7: vs Delhi Capitals (4 pm)

4. April 21: vs CSK (8 pm)

5. April 24: vs KXIP (8 pm)

6. April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

7. May 4: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1. March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

2. March 31: vs RCB (4 pm)

3. April 6: vs MI (8 pm)

4. April 14: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

5. April 17: vs CSK (8 pm)

6. April 21: vs KKR (4 pm)

7. April 29: vs KXIP (8 pm).