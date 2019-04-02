Former Indian women's cricket team coach Tushar Arothe has been arrested in Vadodara for alleged Indian Premier League (IPL) betting. According to reports, the former Baroda cricketer was arrested along with 18 other persons on Tuesday.

“We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones&vehicles have been seized.” JS Jadeja, DCP Crime Branch, Vadodara was quoted as saying by ANI.

Arothe was appointed as the coach of the Indian women’s team in 2017. He previously served as the India women fielding coach and head coach between 2008 and 2012.

Under his stint, the team reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. In 2018, the team won the three-match One Day International (ODI) series and five-match T20I series in South Africa.

But the BCCI removed him from the post after senior players, especially Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, made complaints about his training methods.

The BCCI and the entire women's national team wished him the best in his future endeavours.

(With agency inputs)