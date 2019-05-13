Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma took strong exception to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Shardul Thakur's animated sending-off of Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Thakur dismissed the left-handed opener in the fifth over with a well-directed bouncer, with CSK captain MS Dhoni taking the catch.

It was followed by a not so good looking send-off, with the pacer using his finger to show the way out to de Kock. The act left Rohit, who was at the non-striker's end, enraged and show his disapproval.

Amid the tense situation, umpire Ian Gould approached the bowler and told him to cool down.

Watch it here:

Final: MI vs CSK – Quinton de Kock Wicket https://t.co/5D5RehX4za via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 12, 2019

MI successfully defended 149 runs to beat CSK by one run and win their fourth IPL title. Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs.

Both teams were tied at three IPL titles each heading into the finale with MI holding the upper hand, having beaten CSK thrice earlier in the competition.

The heart-stopping finish came after a disciplined bowling performance from CSK who restricted MI to 149 for eight.

CSK, have now lost to Mumbai for the third time in four finals.