﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: Shardul Thakur's Animated Quinto De Kock Send-Off Enrages Rohit Sharma – WATCH

IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: Shardul Thakur's Animated Quinto De Kock Send-Off Enrages Rohit Sharma – WATCH

Shardul Thakur dismissed Quinton de Kock in the fifth over with a well-directed bouncer, with CSK captain MS Dhoni taking the catch. It was followed by a not so good looking send-off.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: Shardul Thakur's Animated Quinto De Kock Send-Off Enrages Rohit Sharma – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: Shardul Thakur's Animated Quinto De Kock Send-Off Enrages Rohit Sharma – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T03:46:04+0530

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma took strong exception to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Shardul Thakur's animated sending-off of Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Thakur dismissed the left-handed opener in the fifth over with a well-directed bouncer, with CSK captain MS Dhoni taking the catch.

It was followed by a not so good looking send-off, with the pacer using his finger to show the way out to de Kock. The act left Rohit, who was at the non-striker's end, enraged and show his disapproval.

Amid the tense situation, umpire Ian Gould approached the bowler and told him to cool down.

Watch it here:

MI successfully defended 149 runs to beat CSK by one run and win their fourth IPL title. Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs.

Both teams were tied at three IPL titles each heading into the finale with MI holding the upper hand, having beaten CSK thrice earlier in the competition.

The heart-stopping finish came after a disciplined bowling performance from CSK who restricted MI to 149 for eight.

CSK, have now lost to Mumbai for the third time in four finals.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Shardul Thakur Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Cricket Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019: Do You Know How Much Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, MVP, Top Run Scorer, Top Wicket Taker Earn?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters