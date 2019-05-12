Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his electric fielding, earned massive applause from skipper MS Dhoni and bowler Harbhajan Singh during the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the 11th over of the MI innings, Suryakumar Yadav hit the third ball over mid-wicket and Jadeja produced a fielding effort, running at full speed and going for the catch with one hand. He failed to take the catch and the ball went for a four, but both the bowler and skipper praised the fielder for giving more than 100 percent.

WATCH:

Flying Jaddu almost saves a boundary https://t.co/s86klkbdWX via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 12, 2019

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. After a very good start, they lost the momentum and managed only 149/8.

Both the sides are chasing a record fourth title.