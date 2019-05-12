﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Applauds Valiant Ravindra Jadeja For Stunning Fielding Effort – WATCH

IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Applauds Valiant Ravindra Jadeja For Stunning Fielding Effort – WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the finest fielders, almost pulled off the catch of the tournament during the final of IPL 2019 between MI and CSK

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Applauds Valiant Ravindra Jadeja For Stunning Fielding Effort – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Applauds Valiant Ravindra Jadeja For Stunning Fielding Effort – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-12T21:36:44+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, known for his electric fielding, earned massive applause from skipper MS Dhoni and bowler Harbhajan Singh during the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the 11th over of the MI innings, Suryakumar Yadav hit the third ball over mid-wicket and Jadeja produced a fielding effort, running at full speed and going for the catch with one hand. He failed to take the catch and the ball went for a four, but both the bowler and skipper praised the fielder for giving more than 100 percent.

WATCH:

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. After a very good start, they lost the momentum and managed only 149/8.

Both the sides are chasing a record fourth title.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Mahendra Singh Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Came Up With 'Hindu Terror' Plot To Defame India’s Religious Tradition: Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters