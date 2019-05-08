In a strange turn of events, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer first allowed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Deepak Hooda during the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In the last over of the SRH innings, Keemo Paul delivered the fifth ball for a wide to Hooda. The batsman then ran for a quick bye, only to collide with the bowler even as Rishabh Pant hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. It caught Hooda well short. And the umpire gave the batsman out.

Iyer, who stood witness to the event, decided to allow the batsman to continue. Then, Pant convinced the skipper to go with the umpire's decision.

Watch it here:

Delhi are at top of the fair play table.

Delhi need 163 runs to qualify for the Qualifier 2.