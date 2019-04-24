Suresh Raina is one of the only two players who have scored more than 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a true legend of the league. He has played many match-winning knocks for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but on Tuesday he was made to look an ordinary player by a special delivery from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Rashid Khan at Chepauk.

Chasing 175 runs, CSK lost opener Faf du Plessis in the third over, thus bringing Raina in the centre. Soon he started attacking SRH bowlers. In one Sandeep Sharma over, he hit four fours and a six. And he looked in fine touch racing to 38 off 24.

But in the 10th over, he was completely deceived by an awesome Rashid Khan googly with Jonny Bairstow completing the stumping. Beaten by the unexpected turn, Raina lost his balance and found himself on the ground.

In the 41st match of IPL 2019, Shane Watson brought back memories of last year's final with a blazing knock that has now almost ensured a playoff berth for CSK as they beat SRH by six wickets.

On a vastly improved Chepauk track, Watson roared back to form with a 96 off 53 balls as CSK stuttered a bit in end before winning in 19.5 overs.

Watson's innings studded with nine fours and half a dozen of sixes ensured that CSK have reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-off even though they would like to finish in the top two.

A 77-run stand between Watson and Raina created the platform and the former Australia all-rounder singlehandedly decimated the SRH attack.