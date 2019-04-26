Trolls have a field day on Friday as an MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a horror start to their chase of the 156-run target against Mumbai Indians in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk, Chennai.

In Dhoni's absence, Suresh Raina led the defending champions while Ambati Rayudu took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities. Raina won the toss and opted to field first. And the visitors rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 67 off 48 to post a fighting total of 155/4.

But the CSK's chase failed to take off. After the end of 12 overs, the defending champions were 66/6, still needing 90 runs from 48 balls. And as it turned out, CSK suffered a 46-run defeat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Once again it's proved that CSK is Nothing without Dhoni..... Mahi @whistIepodu @IPL — Rahul (@Rahul27678845) April 26, 2019

@ChennaiIPL please dissolve the franchise after Dhoni retires ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CSKvMI — Chandler Stark Kings (@SarcasmChamp) April 26, 2019

CSK without Dhoni is like Maggi without masala ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤§#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/ZQMqA9CVig — Ankita Bhat (@ankitabhat02) April 26, 2019

No Dhoni No CSK ! Pathetic performance. Let them do dutch ! — Shankar Srinivasan (@sivshan53) April 26, 2019

Honestly, CSK is nothing without DhoniðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Don't @ me âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»



No haters will be entertained, I m just sharing what I feel.#CSKvMI — NisarðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» (@saiyednisar) April 26, 2019

@whistIepodu,@ChennaiIPL,@BCCIDear Team Owner Plz remove your Team From IPL when Dhoni take Retirement ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥

itna Ganda kaun khelta hai bhai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#IPL #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKvMI — Aditya Rai (@7msdadi) April 26, 2019

Csk with Dhoni

Csk without Dhoni pic.twitter.com/tOVQo12yD4 — à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤µ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ (à¤¹à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤°) (@Abhinav__Bharat) April 26, 2019

Just a small hint of what’s going to happen to CSK after Dhoni hangs his boots @ESPNcricinfo — Saurabh kesharwani (@Thisissaurabh) April 26, 2019

Irrespective of the result, CSK will remain at the top of the table with 16 points. A win, which is very unlikely, will confirm a spot in the playoffs.

This is the second time Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season — the first being against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of back spasms. The three-time IPL winners lost that match.