CSK's chase of 156-run target set by MI in the 44th match of IPL 2019, failed to take off with their top six getting out inside 12 overs

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
MS Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season for the second time.
PTI Photo
2019-04-27T00:00:26+0530

Trolls have a field day on Friday as an MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a horror start to their chase of the 156-run target against Mumbai Indians in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk, Chennai.

In Dhoni's absence, Suresh Raina led the defending champions while Ambati Rayudu took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities. Raina won the toss and opted to field first. And the visitors rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 67 off 48 to post a fighting total of 155/4.

But the CSK's chase failed to take off. After the end of 12 overs, the defending champions were 66/6, still needing 90 runs from 48 balls. And as it turned out, CSK suffered a 46-run defeat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Irrespective of the result, CSK will remain at the top of the table with 16 points. A win, which is very unlikely, will confirm a spot in the playoffs.

This is the second time Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season — the first being against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of back spasms. The three-time IPL winners lost that match.

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Suresh Raina Chennai Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

