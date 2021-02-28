Inter Milan 3-0 Genoa: Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez Keep Serie A Leaders On Course

Inter's Serie A title charge remains on course after goals from Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian and Alexis Sanchez sealed a 3-0 win over Genoa at San Siro on Sunday. (More Football News)

Belgium international Lukaku set them on their way to a fifth consecutive top-flight win with a goal inside the opening minute.

Antonio Conte's side largely dominated proceedings thereafter, with Nicolo Barella striking the crossbar, and they wrapped up all three points in the second period through Darmian and Sanchez.

The result moved them seven points ahead of second-placed Milan, although Stefano Pioli's side can rein them back in with victory over Roma later on Sunday.

Inter started in blistering fashion, Lukaku firing into Mattia Perin's bottom-right corner from just outside the penalty area after 32 seconds – Inter's second-fastest Serie A goal since Opta started tracking such data in 2004-05.

Darmian clipped wide after 14 minutes, while Barella hit the bar with a long-range effort soon after.

Perin then kept out Lukaku's powerful strike shortly after the half-hour mark as Inter ultimately failed to double their advantage before the interval.

The hosts put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute when Darmian lashed home his first Serie A goal for the club from 12 yards after being picked out by Lukaku.

Substitute Sanchez then added gloss to the scoreline 13 minutes from full-time, heading in from close range after Lukaku's effort had been repelled by Perin.





What does it mean? Conte's men march on

Inter knew they would not have it all their own way against Genoa, who had conceded the joint-fewest Serie A goals since the turn of the year ahead of this clash. Lukaku punctured that rearguard early on, though, setting the scene for a comfortable win.

The result means Inter have won their last six top-flight games against Genoa without conceding a single goal – the first time they have achieved this against any opponent in the competition.

Lukaku in imperious form

Genoa simply had no answer to Lukaku's brilliance. His goal came from a game-high seven shots, while his assist was one of four key passes. He is up to 18 Serie A goals this season – just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Capocannoniere title.

Sloppy Perisic endures an off day

Ivan Perisic had a quiet game, failing to register a single shot and making just one key pass before he was brought off with six minutes remaining. He also lost possession on 16 occasions – more than any other player on the pitch.

Key Opta Facts

- Inter have won nine home games in a row in Serie A for the first time since May 2011 (13).

- Inter have won six of their last seven Serie A matches (D1), scoring 17 goals and conceding only once in the process.

- Lautaro Martinez has scored 13 goals and delivered five assists so far, his highest amount of goal involvements in a single Serie A campaign.

- Lukaku (6) and Lautaro Martinez (4) have scored 10 of Inter's last 14 Serie A goals.

What's next?

Inter travel to Parma in Serie A on Thursday, while Genoa host Sampdoria a day earlier.

