Inspirational Leader, Destructive Batsman And Trusty Keeper – MS Dhoni's India Career In Numbers

MS Dhoni's retirement on Saturday brought an end to one of the most incredible international careers. (More Cricket News)

The former India captain announced he has played his last game for his country in a brief Instagram post.

READ: MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

Dhoni's decision came as no surprise given he turned 39 last month and has not played for India since a Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand last year.

The maverick wicketkeeper-batsman became the only skipper to inspire his side to Cricket World Cup, World Twenty20 and Champions Trophy glory, while India also topped the Test rankings during his reign.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni, Helicoptering India's Cause

With assistance from Opta, we pick out a selection of the staggering numbers Dhoni racked up in a stellar India career.

sixes in MS Dhoni's international career!



And he hit them all around the park #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/EUGh8U8dyv — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2020

17,266 - The number of runs Dhoni scored, a tally bettered only by Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara (17,840)

332 - Dhoni captained his country 332 times, more than any other skipper. Ricky Ponting (324) is next on the list.

535 - He played for his country over 500 times, a landmark only eight other men have passed – including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting and Sangakkara.

123 - Dhoni is the only wicketkeeper to register over 100 ODI stumpings, finishing with 123.

195 - He quit with 195 stumpings across all three formats, which is another record.

444 - The India legend sits third on the list of most ODI dismissals with 444, behind Sangakkara (482) and Adam Gilchrist (472).

50.57 - Dhoni is one of only five men (who have played at least 100 games) to average over 50 with the bat in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli, Michael Bevan, AB de Villiers and Joe Root being the others.

229 - Just five men have hit more ODI sixes than the powerful right-hander, who cleared the ropes 229 times in the 50-over format.