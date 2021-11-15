Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out

The 2019 World Championship in Switzerland was PV Sindhu’s last title except the Tokyo Olympics bronze in August. She lost in the Swiss Open final this year.

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out
India's men's double pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are seeded sixth in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament starting on Tuesday. | File photo

Trending

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T18:42:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 6:42 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will continue her quest for a podium finish when she spearheads India’s challenge at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 tournament but compatriots Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma will be missing in action after deciding to pull out of the tournament due to injuries. (More Badminton News)

Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament - Live Streaming Details

Sindhu, who had claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics to go with her Rio silver medal, reached the quarterfinals and semifinals at Denmark and France before skipping the HYLO Open in Germany. The 2019 World Championship in Switzerland was Sindhu’s last title. She reached the final at the Swiss Open early this year but it ended with a loss.

The third-seeded Indian, however, has good memories of Indonesia as she had reached the finals at Jakarta two years back and will look to make a good start when she faces Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opener.

Sindhu is likely to cross swords with Spain’s Clara Azurmendi and Canada’s sixth seed Michelle Li in the next two rounds and a clash against top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi could be on the cards in the semifinals if she can cross the initial rounds.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Saina, the London Olympics bronze-medallist, and Sameer, who looked in good touch in the last two events, will miss the Indonesia leg to recover from their respective injuries. While Saina had suffered a groin injury at Uber Cup, Sameer had injured his calf muscle in Denmark.

All eyes this week will also be on Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, who had reached the semifinals of HYLO Open. While Srikanth seemed close to regaining his form, Lakshya too has looked in good touch in his last few outings. The duo will look to continue the good run when they begin their men's singles campaign here.

Lakshya will meet Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in his opening round, while Srikanth faces a qualifier after Sameer pulled out. Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth will take on Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, while HS Prannoy is pitted against sixth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in his opener.

Parupalli Kashyap will square off against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.
In men’s doubles competition, sixth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, while the fast-rising pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will battle it out against the Japanese combination of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will take on Denmark's Alexandra Boje and Mette Poulsen. In mixed doubles, Ashwini has paired up with B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki will partner Dhruv Kapila.

Tags

PTI P.V. Sindhu Srikanth Kidambi Saina Nehwal Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Lakshya Sen Bali Badminton Indonesia Open Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy Match-Fixing Issue: Delhi High Court Directs Inquiry by 3-Member Committee

Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy Match-Fixing Issue: Delhi High Court Directs Inquiry by 3-Member Committee

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gives India Early Breakthrough Against New Zealand

Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Won’t Play Australia Open

Love Batting At Gabba, Scored A Lot Of Runs There: Usman Khawaja On Return To Australia's Ashes Squad

Sourav Ganguly Replaces Anil Kumble As ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chairman

Afghanistan Are Agents Of Developing Cricket, ICC Wants Women To Play Sport As Well

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Netherlands Beat Norway 2-0 To Qualify

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Fully Fit For T20 series Vs India, Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

IND Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Fully Fit For T20 series Vs India, Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Through To Second Round

ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach Semifinals

ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach Semifinals

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Opts Out of T20 series, To Focus On Tests

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Bhuvneshwar Draws First Blood

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Bhuvneshwar Draws First Blood

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement