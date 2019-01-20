India cricket team landed in the Auckland airport on Sunday for the 2019 Tour of New Zealand. During the three-week stay, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will play a limited-overs series of five ODIs and three T20Is.

All You Need To Know About The Tour:

Complete Schedule

1st ODI: January 23, Napier

2nd ODI: January 26, Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI: January 28, Mount Maunganui

4th ODI: January 31, Hamilton

5th ODI: February 3, Wellington

1st T20I: February 6, Wellington

2nd T20I: February 8, Auckland

3rd T20I: February 10, Hamilton

All five ODIs will start at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM Local). First and third T20Is will start at 12:30 PM IST (8:00 PM Local) while the second T20I will start at 11:30 AM IST

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

New Zealand 1st, 2nd & 3rd ODI Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor