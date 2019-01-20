﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of New Zealand, 2019: Complete Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, TV Guide

India's Tour Of New Zealand, 2019: Complete Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, TV Guide

During the three-week stay, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will play a limited-overs series of five ODIs and three T20Is.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2019
India's Tour Of New Zealand, 2019: Complete Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, TV Guide
India's Tour Of New Zealand, 2019: Complete Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, TV Guide
outlookindia.com
2019-01-20T20:34:31+0530
Also Read

India cricket team landed in the Auckland airport on Sunday for the 2019 Tour of New Zealand. During the three-week stay, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will play a limited-overs series of five ODIs and three T20Is.

All You Need To Know About The Tour:

Complete Schedule

1st ODI: January 23, Napier
2nd ODI: January 26, Mount Maunganui
3rd ODI: January 28, Mount Maunganui
4th ODI: January 31, Hamilton
5th ODI: February 3, Wellington

1st T20I: February 6, Wellington
2nd T20I: February 8, Auckland
3rd T20I: February 10, Hamilton

All five ODIs will start at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM Local). First and third T20Is will start at 12:30 PM IST (8:00 PM Local) while the second T20I will start at 11:30 AM IST

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

New Zealand 1st, 2nd & 3rd ODI Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Mahendra Singh Dhoni New Zealand Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : System For Implementing Policies Has To Be Decentralised: RBI Governor Bimal Jalan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters