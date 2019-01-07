Twitter Flooded With Congratulatory Messages After India's 1st Ever Test Series Win In Australia

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team registered its name in history books after winning their first-ever Test series in Australia on Monday.

After the visiting team won the Adelaide and Melbourne Test of the series, the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a draw as no play was possible on the last day due to continuous downpour. With that India clinched the series 2-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal were the stars of the series which witnessed a rare failure from skipper Kohli.

Moments after the announcement of abandonment of the fourth Test, fans, pundits, former players, actors, politicians took to Twitter hailing India's historic series win.

Congratulations. Today, the Indian cricket team wins its first ever Test series in Australia. This is a historic achievement. We are proud of you — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to India for winning the Test series in Australia for the first time ever ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ @Jaspritbumrah93 I was so impressed with your performance throughout this series! Fast,… https://t.co/7fMSNEeJ1q — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket’s final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time. Gritty batting, marvellous fast bowling and a fine team effort has done us proud. Let’s make a habit of it! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 7, 2019

Proud of you guysðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³..Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia.. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u been a backbone of indian batting line up.. keep it up ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal..love ur work â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂª — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 7, 2019

Congratulations team ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ on a very well played Test Match series 2-1 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to @imVkohli & his Indian Team on winning their first ever series in Australia. They outplayed @CAComms in all departments. Very well deserved. #AUSvIND #pinktest https://t.co/UkEJcrzJ3I — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) January 7, 2019

@cheteshwar1 congratulations on the player of the series brother. You deserve it and so much more for all that you have encountered and overcome in Ur career thus far. You broke the Aussie into the ground and how!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ½Savour this moment!! Lots of love brother! ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ #AUSvIND — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 7, 2019

When was the last time you did something for the first time? Historic 1st Test Series win for India in Australia! Superb effort by #TeamIndia ! It may have ended in rain but that’s not going to dampen the celebrations! Proud #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xVN9OZtye5 — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) January 7, 2019

Many congratulations #TeamIndia on this historic series win in Australia. It took a complete Team effort from every member of the side and it gives such an immense sense of satisfaction and joy to see what the boys have done on the field. Let’s cherish this special series win pic.twitter.com/QFj7oJg47i — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 7, 2019

The first ever Asian Team to win a Test Series in Australia. Congratulations #TeamIndia @BCCI . Every Indian is very proud of this historic win pic.twitter.com/0jpb2SugDS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 7, 2019

First away Test series win of #TeamIndia that I have witnessed in my life.



Bangladesh - 2000 âÂÂÂÂ

Pakistan - 2004 âÂÂÂÂ

Zimbabwe - 2005 âÂÂÂÂ

West Indies - 2006 âÂÂÂÂ

England - 2007 âÂÂÂÂ

New Zealand - 2009 âÂÂÂÂ

Sri Lanka - 2015 âÂÂÂÂ

Australia - 2019 âÂÂÂÂ

South Africa - âÂÂ³ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 7, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning first ever Test series in #AustraliaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. It is a big moment and we are so proud!#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CgCyjrk1wR — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 7, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for this memorable win. Every cricket lover in India will be very proud of this one and a special effort by every member in the Team to ensure this result. pic.twitter.com/GLUaQgLt4S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2019