﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Twitter Flooded With Congratulatory Messages After India's 1st Ever Test Series Win In Australia

Twitter Flooded With Congratulatory Messages After India's 1st Ever Test Series Win In Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal were the stars of the series which witnessed a rare failure from skipper Virat Kohli.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2019
Twitter Flooded With Congratulatory Messages After India's 1st Ever Test Series Win In Australia
AP Photo
Twitter Flooded With Congratulatory Messages After India's 1st Ever Test Series Win In Australia
outlookindia.com
2019-01-07T11:49:53+0530
Also Read

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team registered its name in history books after winning their first-ever Test series in Australia on Monday.

After the visiting team won the Adelaide and Melbourne Test of the series, the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a draw as no play was possible on the last day due to continuous downpour. With that India clinched the series 2-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal were the stars of the series which witnessed a rare failure from skipper Kohli.

Moments after the announcement of abandonment of the fourth Test, fans, pundits, former players, actors, politicians took to Twitter hailing India's historic series win.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sydney Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Time To Throw Out Modi Govt's Dictatorial, Undemocratic Regime: Kejriwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters