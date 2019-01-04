Rishabh Pant on Friday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a Test hundred in Australia. He achieved the feat during the post Tea session of second day's play of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pant, 21, also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit two hundreds outside Asia. Last year, on his debut series in England, Pant scored 114 at The Oval.

On Friday, he hit the second ball of the 150th over, bowled by Marnus Labuschagne, for a four to reach the mark. He took 137 balls.

He is also the only second visiting wicketkeeper to register Test 100s both in England and Australia after the Windies great Jeffery Dujon, who did it in 1984.

Pant made his Test debut in August 2018. This is his ninth Test match.

India lead the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1, and are bidding to register their first ever Test series win in Australia.

Batting first, India are on course for a mammoth first innings total. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara missed out a double hundred by seven runs.