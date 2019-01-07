﻿
India on Monday created history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2019
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav left for Australia on Monday to join the ODI squad.

The players took the flight in the afternoon, a BCCI official confirmed.

Jadhav posted pictures with Dhoni and Rohit on social media before departure.

"Off to Australia with @msdhoni @ImRo45," tweeted Jadhav.

Rohit, who was also in the Test squad, had flown back to Mumbai for the birth of his child.

India on Monday created history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

India will play a three-match ODI series, beginning Saturday.

or just type initial letters