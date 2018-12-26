﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Boxing Day Test: Debutant Mayank Agarwal Equals 71-Year-Old Indian Record

Boxing Day Test: Debutant Mayank Agarwal Equals 71-Year-Old Indian Record

He reached fifty with a four off the last ball of the 36th over bowled by Nathan Lyon.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Boxing Day Test: Debutant Mayank Agarwal Equals 71-Year-Old Indian Record
AP Photo
Boxing Day Test: Debutant Mayank Agarwal Equals 71-Year-Old Indian Record
outlookindia.com
2018-12-26T08:58:40+0530
Also Read

It was supposed to be a trial by fire for debutant Mayank Agarwal in the Boxing Day Test in Australia, but the opener made history by becoming only the second Indian to score a 50+ score on debut Down Under on Wednesday.

Agarwal, 27, reached his fifty with a four off the last ball of the 36th over bowled by Nathan Lyon. He took 95 balls to reach the mini-landmark at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The first Indian player to hit 50 on Test debut on Australian soil was Dattu Phadkar (51) at Sydney Cricket Ground 1947.

Agarwal, who was drafted in the squad ahead of the third Test as the replacement of injured Prithvi Shaw, also became the seventh Indian opener to hit a fifty on debut innings.

India lost Hanuma Vihari, who was asked to open the innings when he handed a catch to Aaron Finch off Pat Cummins after making 8 runs.

They posted 40 runs for the first wicket to give India a good start.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test at the iconic MCG. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is locked 1-1 after two matches. India won the opening Test in Adelaide, but the Aussies took the second in Perth.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mayank Agarwal Melbourne India vs Australia Cricket India's Tour Of Australia Boxing Day Test Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Train From South Korea Leaves For North Korea In Rail, Road Link Ceremony
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters