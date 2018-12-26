Mayank Agarwal lost the opportunity to score a hundred on Test debut as India reached 123 for two at Tea on the opening day of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Wednesday.

Debutant Agarwal (76) was caught behind off Pat Cummins at the stroke of Tea. Adelaide Test hero Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 33 and was joined by skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier, India lost Hanuma Vihari, who was asked to open the innings, when he handed a catch to Aaron Finch off Cummins after making 8 runs in the opening session.

India reached 57 for one at Lunch of the Boxing Day Test.

In the morning, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test at the iconic MCG. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is locked 1-1 after two matches. India won the opening Test in Adelaide, but the Aussies took the second in Perth.

The visitors have dropped both the openers – KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, bringing in Agarwal, Vihari, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia have made one change to their side replacing Peter Handscomb with Mitchell Marsh.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 123 for 2 in 54.5 overs. (M Agarwal 76, C Pujara 33 batting; Pat Cummins 2/24).

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine(wk/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

