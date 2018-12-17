India's Tour Of Australia: BCCI Drafted Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal Drafted Into Test Squads

- India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Almost Get Physical – Watch
- India's Tour Of Australia 2018-19: Squads, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And TV Guide
- India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd Test: Little Surprised By On-Field Call, Jasprit Bumrah On Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal – Video
- India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd Test: Day 4 Report: India Sink Further In Perth, Need Another 175 Runs
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday drafted all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman Mayank Agarwal into the Test squad for the remaining two matches in Australia.
Pandya recovered from a lower back injury which he suffered during the Asia Cup earlier this year. He warmed up for the tour by taking seven wickets and scoring a half-century in Baroda's Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium.
He is expected to play both the remaining Test matches.
Agarwal has been named in the squad as the replacement of injured Prithvi Shaw. The 19-year-old suffered an ankle injury while going for a catch during the warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI side.
Agarwal was a part of the Indian Test squad for the West Indies series, which India won 2-0.
Meanwhile, both the injured Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have been retained in the squad.
Indian squad for the 3rd and 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal
Post a Comment