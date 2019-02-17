﻿
Indian, Pakistani Cricket Fans Fight Over PSL Coverage Suspension

Meanwhile, several Pakistani websites were reportedly hacked by "Team I Crew", which claims to be an Indian hacker group.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 February 2019
Indian, Pakistani Cricket Fans Fight Over PSL Coverage Suspension
Indian, Pakistani Cricket Fans Fight Over PSL Coverage Suspension
2019-02-18T09:41:15+0530
It's a virtual war between India and Pakistan.

Days after the Pulwama terror attack, Indian and Pakistani fans waged a war of their own over the suspension of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India.

In reaction to Thursday's suicide attack which claimed the lives of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, official broadcasters of PSL, DSport suspended their telecast of the T20 tournament.

CricBuzz also suspended coverage of the league. It has pulled down all the scorecards and news articles related to this season of the league.

These steps didn't go down well with Pakistani fans, but Indian fans stood by the broadcasters and website.

It soon became a full-blown Internet war.

In one of the worst-ever terrorist attacks in India, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF convoy on Thursday, killing at least 40 personnel.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were traveling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed in the Srinagar-Jammu highway around 3.15 pm.

Meanwhile, several Pakistani websites were reportedly hacked by "Team I Crew", which claims to be an Indian hacker group.

"We will never forget #14/02/20193," is the message splashed across one such website.

"Dedicated to the martyrs sacrificed their lives in #PulwamaTerrorAttack," is another text on the website.

A list of the hacked websites is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that "Pakistan has faced its worst cyber attack in history, in last 72 hours."

Cricket Pulwama terror attack Sports

