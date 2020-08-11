Indian Hockey Player Mandeep Singh Shifted To Hospital Due To COVID-19

Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh has been shifted to SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital as a precautionary measure.
He was one of the six athletes in NCOE Bengaluru, who tested positive or COVID-19. He was being monitored constantly. On August 10, his oxygen blood level was dropping below normal, which meant that his COVID-19 was going from mild to severe.
His condition is currently stable. The other hockey players to have the virus are Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.
