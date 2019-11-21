Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Women's Cricket Team Claims T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies

India Women's Cricket Team Claims T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies

Continuing its victory streak, the India women's cricket team won the fifth and final T20 against West Indies in Guyana by 61 runs and sealed the series 5-0.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Women's Cricket Team Claims T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies
India won the ODI series 2-1 and wrapped up the T20 series without dropping a game.
Twitter
India Women's Cricket Team Claims T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T11:50:21+0530

The Indian women's cricket team completed a 5-0 series whitewash over West Indies after half-centuries from Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues, complemented by the bowlers' clinical show, steered the side to a 61-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 International in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20).

Rodrigues (50) and Krishnamurthy (57 not out) shared 117 runs for the third wicket as India Women scored 134 for 3 after electing to bat. (CRICKET NEWS

The decision seemed to have backfired when India were reduced to 17 for 2 in the fourth over with Shafali Verma (9) and captain Smriti Mandhana (7) getting out cheaply.

But the Rodrigues-Krishnamurthy duo steadied the innings and took the side to a decent total.

Rodrigues needed 56 balls for her 50, which was studded with three boundaries, while Krishnamurthy's unbeaten 57 came off 48 deliveries, which included four hits to the fence.

In the West Indies run chase, the Indian Women bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the hosts to 73 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The West Indies were 13 for 2 in the fourth over and they never recovered from that. Half of their batters were out for 53 runs in the 14th over.

Opener Kyshona Knight was the top-scorer with 22 while Shemaine Campbelle remained not out on 19.

For India Women, off-spinner Anuja Patil grabbed two wickets for just three runs while Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Harleen Deol took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India Women 134/3 in 20 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 57*, Jemimah Rodrigues 50; Aaliyah Alleyne 1-23) beat West Indies Women 73/7 in 20 overs (Kyshone Knight 22; Anuja Patil 2-3) by 61 runs

(PTI) 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jemimah Rodrigues Veda Krishnamurthy Providence, Guyana India Women's Cricket Team West Indies women's cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement