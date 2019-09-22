Shikhar Dhawan became the fourth Indian batsman to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket during their third and final match against South Africa at Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who entered the match on 6,996 runs, hit the first ball of the match, bowled by Fortuin for a four past short fine-leg, and reached the landmark.

Dhawan thus joined an elite list of India batsmen to have more than seven thousand runs in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli (8,547), vice-captain Rohit Sharma (8,303) and Suresh Raina (8,392) are already there. Overall, he is the 15th player to do so.

Legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the chart with 13,021 runs, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (9,922) and Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (9,601). They are the only three to have scored more that nine thousand runs.

Batting first, Dhawan made 36 off 25 balls as India got off a good start.