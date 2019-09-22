﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite Company

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite Company

Shikhar Dhawan, who entered the match on 6,996 runs, hit the first ball of the third and final T20I match against South Africa for a four to reach the 7,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite Company
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the third and last T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Bangalore, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
AP Photo
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite Company
outlookindia.com
2019-09-22T21:31:39+0530

Shikhar Dhawan became the fourth Indian batsman to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket during their third and final match against South Africa at Bengaluru on Sunday.

3rd T20I, Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

The 33-year-old, who entered the match on 6,996 runs, hit the first ball of the match, bowled by Fortuin for a four past short fine-leg, and reached the landmark.

Dhawan thus joined an elite list of India batsmen to have more than seven thousand runs in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli (8,547), vice-captain Rohit Sharma (8,303) and Suresh Raina (8,392) are already there. Overall, he is the 15th player to do so.

Legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the chart with 13,021 runs, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (9,922) and Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (9,601). They are the only three to have scored more that nine thousand runs.

Batting first, Dhawan made 36 off 25 balls as India got off a good start.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Suresh Raina Bengaluru India Vs South Africa Cricket South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : World Wrestling Championships: Rahul Aware Takes Bronze, Deepak Punia Pulls Out Of Final; India Enjoy Best Ever Show
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters