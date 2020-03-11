India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dharamsala Match, Key Players, Likely XIs

Having suffered a series sweep at the hands of New Zealand, India would look to make amends when they take on a confident South African outfit in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday.

Preview | Cricket News

India and South Africa have had contrasting fortunes in their most recent ODI series. While the Proteas swept Australia aside in the three-match ODI series at home, their first win in seven series across formats since the 2019 World Cup, India were beaten by the same margin by the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side.

Here's everything you need to know about the match

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date: March 12, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Key Players

KL Rahul (India): The 27-year-old remains Indian most important player in the shorter formats of the game, thanks to his versatility. With Rohit Sharma absent and also the skipper Virat Kohli going through a lean patch, Rahul's importance comes to the fore once again.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa): The skipper holds the key for the visitors. Despite having a poor series against Australia at home, where his team won 3-0, de Kock is expected to fire. And the simple reason - he just loves Indian bowling attack.