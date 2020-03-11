India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dharamsala Match, Key Players, Likely XIs

March 11, 2020
Here's how you can follow and watch live the first ODI match between India and South Africa -- live streaming details, TV listing, key players, likely playing XIs, date, time and venue

11 March 2020
India's Shikhar Dhawan and teammates look to catch a ball during a practice session in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. India and South Africa will play their first one-day international cricket match on Thursday in Dharmsala.
AP Photo
Having suffered a series sweep at the hands of New Zealand, India would look to make amends when they take on a confident South African outfit in the first ODI of the three-match series at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday.

Preview | Cricket News

India and South Africa have had contrasting fortunes in their most recent ODI series. While the Proteas swept Australia aside in the three-match ODI series at home, their first win in seven series across formats since the 2019 World Cup, India were beaten by the same margin by the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side.

Here's everything you need to know about the match

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI
Date: March 12, 2020 (Thursday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Key Players

KL Rahul (India): The 27-year-old remains Indian most important player in the shorter formats of the game, thanks to his versatility. With Rohit Sharma absent and also the skipper Virat Kohli going through a lean patch, Rahul's importance comes to the fore once again.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa): The skipper holds the key for the visitors. Despite having a poor series against Australia at home, where his team won 3-0, de Kock is expected to fire. And the simple reason - he just loves Indian bowling attack.

 

 

 

 

 

