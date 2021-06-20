Live, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Day 3: Play To Start At 3:30 PM IST

June 20, 2021
It's going to be another gruelling test for batsmen. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of the ICC World Test Championship between New Zealand and India at Southampton here

India captain Virat Kohli, left, and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, right, have added 58 runs for the fourth wicket to steady India.
The beauty of a Test match in England is that the playing conditions can never let you relax. It was evident in the way, Indian batsmen stuck it on Day 2 of the World Test Championship 2021 final between New Zealand vs India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Every ball is the 'ultimate test' and Day 3 on Sunday should see some exciting contest between New Zealand's all-pace attack and the Indian middle-order where skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been pretty solid. The advantage of winning the toss on a cloudy day was not exploited to the fullest by the Kiwi bowlers. The Indian top-order generally showed a great sense of application but except Kohli, no one has been able to convert a good start to something more meaningful. Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 batting) put on an unbeaten stand of 58 as India battled to 146/3 when bad light forced an early end to the day, with only 64.4 overs of play possible. The overcast conditions in Southampton notwithstanding, expect another beautiful day of cricket. Follow live cricket scores of NZ vs IND, Day 3, here.

Day 2 Report | Live Scorecard | Live streaming | News

3:02 PM IST: Play to start at 3:30 PM IST.

2:30 PM IST: Start has been delayed. Wet outfield.

WTC Final 2021, NZ Vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Says, Will Quit If He Lose Urge To Learn New Things

