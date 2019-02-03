﻿
The 25-year-old hit two fours and five sixes in his 45-run knock from 22 balls.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
2019-02-03T11:53:00+0530

Flambouyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday played a blinder of an innings to help India post a fighting total of 252 against New Zealand at Wellington.

The 25-year-old hit two fours and five sixes in his 45-run knock from 22 balls. Three of those sixes came off successive deliveries in the 47th over, bowled by Todd Astle.

Watch the sixes here:

After the New Zealand pacers reduced India to 18/4 inside the first ten overs, Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) first steadied the innings, then Kedar Jadhav (34 off 45) Pandya took charge.

For New Zealand's Matt Henry scalped four wickets while Trent Boult took three.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India have already sealed the five-match ODI series after winning the first three matches. New Zealand won the fourth match.

