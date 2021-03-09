India Vs England, T20Is: Shikhar Dhawan May Miss Out

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series against Englan unless one among KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is either injured or rested. (More Cricket News)

It has been learnt that as of now, Dhawan has no chance of making it to the playing XI in the T20 format although he will remain the first choice back-up opener.

Dhawan, who was second-highest scorer behind Rahul in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), will find it difficult to get a look in, in this shortest format with Rohit, who was injured during the white ball leg, is back in the thick of things.

"KL and Rohit are your opening pair in T20s going into the World T20. Shikhar will be the reserve opener and will have to wait for his turn. May be during the ODIs, he can be given a chance if the ODIs are also treated as an extension of T20 preparation," former national selector Devang Gandhi said.

Dhawan, 35, last played for India in a T20 match against Australia in December. In the three-match series Down Under, he scored 1 in Canberra, 52 and 28 in Sydney.

The left-handed opener has so far played 64 matches, scoring 1669 runs at 28.28 with the 11 fifties.

The five-match T20 series starts on Friday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine