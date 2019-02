Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as India scored a big total of 190/4 against Australia in the must-win second and final Twenty20 International match at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old remained unbeaten on 74. During his 38-ball knock, he hit four fours and six sixes, including three successive maximums – in the 16th over, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Watch them here:

In the process, Kohli also matched teammate Rohit Sharma's record of most 50+ scores in T20I. They now have 20 each.