India captain Virat Kohli hit his 40th ODI hundred during the second ODI match against Australia at Nagpur on Tuesday.

Waging a lone battle, the 30-year-old reached the landmark with a four off the first ball of the 44th over, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He took 107 balls to reach the mark.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar (49) is the only batsman with more ODI hundreds than Kohli. He is already the third most prolific century-maker in the international cricket, behind Tendulkar (100) and former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting (71).

Kohli departed after making 116 off 120 balls, caught at deep square leg by Marcus Stoinis off Pat Cummins.

Earlier, Aussie captain asked Aaron Finch asked India to bat first after winning the toss.

India got off to a disastrous start, losing opener Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. But an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vijay Shankar helped steady the Indian innings. He was involved in another good stand, for 67 runs, this time with Ravindra Jadeja.

India won the first of the five ODIs at Hyderabad on Saturday by six wickets.