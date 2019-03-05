﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 40th ODI Hundred

India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 40th ODI Hundred

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar (49) is the only batsman with more ODI hundreds than Kohli

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 40th ODI Hundred
AP Photo
India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 40th ODI Hundred
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T16:53:06+0530

India captain Virat Kohli hit his 40th ODI hundred during the second ODI match against Australia at Nagpur on Tuesday.

Waging a lone battle, the 30-year-old reached the landmark with a four off the first ball of the 44th over, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He took 107 balls to reach the mark.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar (49) is the only batsman with more ODI hundreds than Kohli. He is already the third most prolific century-maker in the international cricket, behind Tendulkar (100) and former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting (71).

Kohli departed after making 116 off 120 balls, caught at deep square leg by Marcus Stoinis off Pat Cummins.

Earlier, Aussie captain asked Aaron Finch asked India to bat first after winning the toss.

India got off to a disastrous start, losing opener Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. But an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vijay Shankar helped steady the Indian innings. He was involved in another good stand, for 67 runs, this time with Ravindra Jadeja.

India won the first of the five ODIs at Hyderabad on Saturday by six wickets.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Nagpur Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kejriwal Alleges 'Secret Understanding' Between BJP-Congress In Delhi For Lok Sabha Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters