India captain Virat Kohli is considered as one of the fittest players to have played cricket. During the fifth and final ODI match against Australia, the India captain clocked a stunning 32 km/h mark while taking a single.

The official broadcasters of the series shown the speed attained by the 30-year-old in a replay. But the skipper seemed to have missed the MS Dhoni's top speed of 31 km/h in the 22-yard stretch achieved against the same opponents in 2017.

Watch both the feats here:

Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his âÂÂÂÂ¡ï¸ÂÂÂÂ-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2017

For the record, Usain Bolt, the fastest man on earth, achieved an average speed of 37.58 km/h during his 100 metres world record run in 2009. Considering the fact that cricketers run with pads strapped, which compromises their sprinting, a speed of above 30 is really fast.

Kohli could manage only 20 off 22 balls in Delhi as India chase a 273-run target in Delhi. India rested former captain MS Dhoni for the last two matches of the series.