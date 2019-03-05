﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

He is the third Indian to reach the double of 2k runs and 150 wickets, after Kapil Dev (3782, 253) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426, 154)

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List
AP Photo
India Vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T17:25:35+0530

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday became the latest player to complete the double of 2000 runs and 150 wickets in ODI cricket during the second match against Australia at Nagpur.

Jadeja, 30, played a patient knock of 21 runs from 40 balls to help India reach a fighting total of 250 runs. He was involved in a crucial 67-run seventh wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

In the process, the Saurashtra cricketer became the third Indian to reach the double of 2k runs and 150 wickets, after Kapil Dev (3782, 253) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426, 154).

Put into bat, India started their innings on a disastrous note, losing opener Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. But Kohli's 40th ODI ton (116 off 120) helped India post 250.

For the Aussies, pacer Pat Cummins took four wickets for 29 from his nine overs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Kapil Dev Sachin Tendulkar Nagpur Cricket India vs Australia Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Hits 40th ODI Hundred
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters