Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday became the latest player to complete the double of 2000 runs and 150 wickets in ODI cricket during the second match against Australia at Nagpur.

Jadeja, 30, played a patient knock of 21 runs from 40 balls to help India reach a fighting total of 250 runs. He was involved in a crucial 67-run seventh wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

In the process, the Saurashtra cricketer became the third Indian to reach the double of 2k runs and 150 wickets, after Kapil Dev (3782, 253) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426, 154).

Put into bat, India started their innings on a disastrous note, losing opener Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. But Kohli's 40th ODI ton (116 off 120) helped India post 250.

For the Aussies, pacer Pat Cummins took four wickets for 29 from his nine overs.