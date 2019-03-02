Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah provided the early strike India needed in the first ODI match against Australia by removing the visiting captain Aaron Finch cheaply at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Bumrah, 25, had Finch caught behind by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off the very third delivery of his spell with a brilliant delivery, which shaped away just enough to get a fine nick after getting a good bounce.

Finch, who was playing his 100th ODI match, departed for naught after facing three deliveries. The 32-year-old is having a very poor spell. His averages since of the 2018-19 season are 1.85 in ODIs, 27.80 in Tests and 7.50 in T20I.

He is also the third Aussie player to get a duck in the 100th ODI.

But he continued to be lucky at the call of toss. Earlier, he called it right to win the toss for the third time in this tour and opted to bat first.

Meanwhile, India continued to rotate their spin options by bringing in both Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Yuzvendra Chahal was rested.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff