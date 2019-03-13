Also Read India Vs Australia, 5th ODI Updates

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the playing XI for the fifth and final ODI against Australia as India looked for more options in the must-win Delhi match on Wednesday.

And true to his reputation, Jadeja produced a beauty to provide India a much-needed breakthrough in his first over itself.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who was in the middle of a brilliant opening stand with Usman Khawaja, failed to read the third ball of the over. A stunned Finch left defending even after the off-stump was uprooted.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. He added 76 runs in 14.3 overs as the visitors made a strong start.

Australia won the fourth match in Mohali to level the five-match series 2-2. This is India's last ODI outing before the World Cup.