WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Beauty Leaves Aaron Finch Defending Even After Clean-Bowled

And true to his reputation, Jadeja produced a beauty to provide India the first breakthrough in his first over itself.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2019
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
2019-03-13T15:59:07+0530
Ravindra Jadeja returned to the playing XI for the fifth and final ODI against Australia as India looked for more options in the must-win Delhi match on Wednesday.

And true to his reputation, Jadeja produced a beauty to provide India a much-needed breakthrough in his first over itself.

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who was in the middle of a brilliant opening stand with Usman Khawaja, failed to read the third ball of the over. A stunned Finch left defending even after the off-stump was uprooted.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. He added 76 runs in 14.3 overs as the visitors made a strong start.

Australia won the fourth match in Mohali to level the five-match series 2-2. This is India's last ODI outing before the World Cup.

