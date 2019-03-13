Ravindra Jadeja returned to the playing XI for the fifth and final ODI against Australia as India looked for more options in the must-win Delhi match on Wednesday.
And true to his reputation, Jadeja produced a beauty to provide India a much-needed breakthrough in his first over itself.
Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who was in the middle of a brilliant opening stand with Usman Khawaja, failed to read the third ball of the over. A stunned Finch left defending even after the off-stump was uprooted.
Watch it here:
@imjadeja bhot hard bhot hard ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/KdFn27ysXJ— à¤²à¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤° (@wtflalit) March 13, 2019
Earlier, Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. He added 76 runs in 14.3 overs as the visitors made a strong start.
Australia won the fourth match in Mohali to level the five-match series 2-2. This is India's last ODI outing before the World Cup.
