Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Humbles Ashmita Chaliha To Enter Semifinals

Top seed PV Sindhu, a former world champion, took 36 minutes to get the better of 21-year-old Chaliha 21-7 21-18 and set up a last-four clash with Thailand's Supanida Katethong, seeded sixth.

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Humbles Ashmita Chaliha To Enter Semifinals
PV Sindhu will meet Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the semis. | File Photo

Trending

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Humbles Ashmita Chaliha To Enter Semifinals
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T16:54:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 4:54 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the women's singles semifinals after defeating fellow Indian Ashmita Chaliha in straight games at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi on Friday. (More Badminton News)

Top seed Sindhu, a former world champion, took 36 minutes to get the better of 21-year-old Chaliha 21-7 21-18 and set up a last-four clash with Thailand's Supanida Katethong, seeded sixth.

Katethong entered the semifinals after the third seeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore pulled out of the tournament due to "high fever".

The last time Sindhu was up against Chaliha, at the 83rd Yonex-Sunrise Senior National Championship in 2019, the youngster from Assam had produced a spirited performance.

On Friday, Chaliha took time to get into the groove and put up a good fight in the second game but couldn't stop Sindhu from walking away with the match.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Sindhu came out all guns blazing in the opening game, jumping to a 11-5 lead at the interval and then reeling off the last 10 points to earn the bragging rights.

Chaliha gave a better account of herself in the second game as she tied 9-9 before Sindhu managed a slender one-point advantage at the break. Sindhu zoomed to 15-11 but Chaliha again clawed her way back to 15-15.

Thereafter, Sindhu switched gears and grabbed four match points. Chaliha saved two match points before Sindhu closed out the match.

In the other semifinal, Aakarshi Kashyap will face second seeded Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan after the Indian notched up a 21-12 21-15 win over compatriot Malvika Bansod in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Busanan trounced USA's Lauren Lam 21-12 21-8 in another last-eight clash.

The men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K cut a sorry figure against Malaysian third seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, losing 7-21 7-21 in just 19 minutes.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pairing of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan, seeded 8th, were no match for Malaysian combination of Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei, going down 10-21 13-21 in just 23 minutes.

Another Indian pair of Nithin HV and Ashwini Bhat K lost 15-21 19-21 to Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han to bow out of the USD 400,000 event.

Tags

PTI P.V. Sindhu New Delhi Badminton India Open Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

EXPLAINER: Why Treatment To Novak Djokovic Fits With Australia’s Tough Immigration COVID-19 Protocols

Aveenash Pandoo Appointed India’s First Weightlifting High-Performance Director Until Paris 2024

Live Streaming Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: When And Where To Junior Cricket WC

SA Vs IND, DRS Controversy: Gautam Gambhir Calls Virat Kohli ‘Immature’ After Stump Mic Rant

Novak Djokovic, World No.1 Tennis Star, Faces Deportation After Australia Revokes His Visa Again

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Aim To Maintain Rich Legacy As They Take On South Africa In Opener

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

New Zealand’s Tour Of Australia 2022: Extended Border Restrictions Put NZ-AUS Series In Doubt

New Zealand’s Tour Of Australia 2022: Extended Border Restrictions Put NZ-AUS Series In Doubt

Arsenal Vs Liverpool, League Cup 2021-22: Gunners Earn 0-0 Draw Despite Granit Xhaka’s Red

Arsenal Vs Liverpool, League Cup 2021-22: Gunners Earn 0-0 Draw Despite Granit Xhaka’s Red

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Key Is To Have Short Targets, Says India coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Key Is To Have Short Targets, Says India coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar

SA Vs IND: ‘India Are Under Pressure’, Says South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi After DRS Controversy

SA Vs IND: ‘India Are Under Pressure’, Says South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi After DRS Controversy

Read More from Outlook

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Ina Puri / Memories of my Mashi alternate from childhood days wrapt in her vivid storytelling, to the presence of the activist and writer Mahasweta Devi, who gave voice to the marginalised

Advertisement