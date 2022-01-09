Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Open Badminton: Former Champions Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Get Top Billing

India Open 2022 will start with the main draw from January 11 and no spectators will be allowed at the venue, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will kickstart the 2022 international season.

India Open Badminton: Former Champions Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Get Top Billing
PV Sindhu, winner of the 2017 edition, said playing without fans would be a bit of a dampener. | File Photo

Trending

India Open Badminton: Former Champions Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Get Top Billing
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T20:33:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 8:33 pm

Former champions Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu of India have been given the top billing in the men's and women's sections, respectively, as the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton returns after two-years hiatus. (Mor Badminton News)

The tournament will start with main draw from January 11 and no spectators will be allowed at the venue, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will kickstart the 2022 international season.

Reigning World Championships silver medallist Srikanth has received the top billing in the men's singles section with world champion Loh Kean Yew and bronze medallist Lakshya Sen also vying for their first India Open crown.

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania expressed his delight that the tournament is going ahead and is confident that it will be a grand success like the earlier editions.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"The India Open has become an important event on the BWF calendar. We have taken all possible precautions for the safety of the players and officials and we will try to engage fans through various online platform and live broadcast on television," he said.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will lead the charge in the women's singles section which also has the likes of two-time champion Saina Nehwal, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Singapore's up and coming Jia Min Yeo.

Sindhu, winner of the 2017 edition, said playing without fans would be a bit of a dampener but she was as motivated as anyone to clinch her second tournament title.

"I have always looked forward to playing in New Delhi as India Open has always had full house crowd with great atmosphere as winning a tournament at home is always special for any player."

Men's singles top seed and former champion Srikanth said the tournament provided him the perfect opportunity to build on his World Championships success.

"It's a long season for all us with the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games scheduled later this year. Starting the season on home turf gives me a perfect opportunity to start the year on a winning note," said the former World No. 1.

The 10th edition of the tournament, which is being held after a gap of two years following the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020, will see participants from 19 countries across five categories.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is also keen to leave his mark in his first appearance in the home tournament.

"I have always looked forward to playing the India Open. I had to wait for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic but I am confident of putting my best foot forward this week."

Due to the COVID-related restrictions, strict protocols are followed and all players have to go through mandatory tests before entering the venue.

Vikramaditya Dhar, the Managing Director of Sunrise Sports India Pvt Ltd., insisted that supporting the tournament is part of their commitment to the sport.

"Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the country and the Yonex-Sunrise India Open has played an important role in bringing top-level badminton in the country.

"As badminton action re-starts after the two-year break, we are committed to do everything that helps the sport to grow further," Dhar said.

Tags

PTI Srikanth Kidambi P.V. Sindhu Lakshya Sen Delhi Badminton India Open Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Poke Fun At MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Not Amused

Kolkata Knight Riders Poke Fun At MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Not Amused

SA Vs IND: Indian Team Starts Training Ahead Of Series-Deciding Cape Town Test

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Look To Consolidate Lead At Top, Face Bengaluru FC

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England's Last Pair Save The Match — Stats Highlights

Australian Open 2022: Supporters Demonstrate As Novak Djokovic Awaits Court Proceedings

Ashes 2021-22: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Due To Injury, Confirms Joe Root

India Open Badminton: England Shuttlers Pull Out After COVID-19 Positive Cases

Ashleigh Barty Bags Adelaide International, Amanda Anisimova Wins In Melbourne

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

Advertisement

More from Sports

Esports: From BGMI To Counter-Strike, DOTA to Free Fire, India’s Online Gaming Content Creators On A Roll

Esports: From BGMI To Counter-Strike, DOTA to Free Fire, India’s Online Gaming Content Creators On A Roll

WI Vs IRE, 1st ODI: Shamarh Brooks’ 93 Helps West Indies Beat Ireland By 24 Runs

WI Vs IRE, 1st ODI: Shamarh Brooks’ 93 Helps West Indies Beat Ireland By 24 Runs

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic’s Hearing Looms Large — Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic’s Hearing Looms Large — Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Survive Tense Finish To Salvage Draw - Report

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Survive Tense Finish To Salvage Draw - Report

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: England Survive At Sydney, Draw Pours Water On Australia's 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: England Survive At Sydney, Draw Pours Water On Australia's 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement